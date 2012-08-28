Shine America Names Vivi Zigler as President of Shine 360º and Digital
Shine America announced Tuesday that longtime NBC exec Vivi
Zigler will come aboard as president of Shine 360° and digital.
Zigler will oversee all branded entertainment, licensing,
digital and live experiences for Shine America. The hire coincides with Shine
360º's
arrival to the United States. The commercial and rights management division
already has offices is Sydney, Paris, London and Stockholm.
Zigler most recently served as president of NBCUniversal
digital entertainment.
"Vivi is an innovative and dynamic leader with
extraordinary multi-platform experience that makes her the ideal person to lead
both our Shine 360° and digital businesses," said Carl Fennessy,
Shine America's CEO. "She has the vision and expertise to develop our
brands and content into true 360 degree experiences and will add a whole new
dimension to our executive team."
Zigler added, "At its core, Shine is a very creative
group of people who understand how consumers are enjoying content. Consequently
they begin the creative process with all platforms and engagement points in
mind. That is a process and a company that I am thrilled to be a part of."
