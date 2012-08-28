Shine America Names Vivi Zigler as President of Shine 360º and Digital

Shine America announced Tuesday that longtime NBC exec Vivi

Zigler will come aboard as president of Shine 360° and digital.

Zigler will oversee all branded entertainment, licensing,

digital and live experiences for Shine America. The hire coincides with Shine

360º's

arrival to the United States. The commercial and rights management division

already has offices is Sydney, Paris, London and Stockholm.

Zigler most recently served as president of NBCUniversal

digital entertainment.

"Vivi is an innovative and dynamic leader with

extraordinary multi-platform experience that makes her the ideal person to lead

both our Shine 360° and digital businesses," said Carl Fennessy,

Shine America's CEO. "She has the vision and expertise to develop our

brands and content into true 360 degree experiences and will add a whole new

dimension to our executive team."

Zigler added, "At its core, Shine is a very creative

group of people who understand how consumers are enjoying content. Consequently

they begin the creative process with all platforms and engagement points in

mind. That is a process and a company that I am thrilled to be a part of."