Shine America Names Shepherd VP of Development

Shine America has named Kate Shepherd as VP of development.





Shepherd will oversee development of unscripted programming

from within the global Shine Group and also work with third-party producers.





"Kate's extensive experience as a producer and also as

a top development executive in the unscripted field, make her the ideal

addition to our growing team," said Chris Culvenor, senior VP of

unscripted development at Shine America. "She will be working closely with

our international colleagues within Shine Group and third party producers to

identify potential series to develop for the U.S. marketplace."





Shepherd most recently showrunner of The CW's summer reality

series Breaking Pointe. She has also served as senior VP of TV

Development for Simon Fuller's 19 Entertainment and XIX Entertainment.

