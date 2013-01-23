Shine America to Launch Spanish-Language Division

Shine America announced Wednesday that it is creating a new

Hispanic and Latin America division.

Veteran Colombian TV producer and executive Cristina Palacio

has been named president of the new division. Palacio founded the Colombian-based

production company BE-TV. She will report to Shine America CEO Rich Ross and

oversee the company's new offices in Miami and Bogotá, Colombia. Programming

will be distributed through Shine International.

"With Shine Hispanic and Latin America, we are looking

to further develop and distribute both scripted and un-scripted programming to

the rapidly growing Spanish-language marketplace," says Ross.

"Cristina's vast experience in production and distribution make her the

ideal person to lead our new team."

Shine America developed its first Spanish-language series

last fall Minuto Para Ganar for MundoFox.