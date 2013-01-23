Shine America to Launch Spanish-Language Division
Shine America announced Wednesday that it is creating a new
Hispanic and Latin America division.
Veteran Colombian TV producer and executive Cristina Palacio
has been named president of the new division. Palacio founded the Colombian-based
production company BE-TV. She will report to Shine America CEO Rich Ross and
oversee the company's new offices in Miami and Bogotá, Colombia. Programming
will be distributed through Shine International.
"With Shine Hispanic and Latin America, we are looking
to further develop and distribute both scripted and un-scripted programming to
the rapidly growing Spanish-language marketplace," says Ross.
"Cristina's vast experience in production and distribution make her the
ideal person to lead our new team."
Shine America developed its first Spanish-language series
last fall Minuto Para Ganar for MundoFox.
