Shine America Appoints Hughes VP, Marketing

Shine America has hired Rob Hughes as VP of marketing and

Kevin Ivey as executive director of research, the company announced Wednesday.





Hughes will oversee all network and digital marketing

campaigns. He was formerly executive director, marketing and communications,

for Saban Brands.





Ivey is tasked with creating a new research department for

the company and providing data for the company's scripted, unscripted, digital,

publicity, Shine Latino and Shine 360 content. Prior to joining Shine, Ivey was

VP of program research for NBCUniversal's Syfy and Chiller networks.





"As we continue to expand our reach, the

addition of both marketing and research departments to complement our scripted,

unscripted and digital teams was a natural next step for us here at Shine

America," said Vivi Zigler, president, Shine 360 and digital, Shine

America. "And Rob and Kevin are the ideal executives to lead us into these

two new areas, bringing a wealth of experience in their respective

fields."