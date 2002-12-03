Shifts at Sony Pictures
Sony Pictures Television's Paula Askanas will head a reorganized
media-relations division, reporting to executive vice president of marketing Robert
Oswaks.
Askanas' new responsibilities will include overseeing corporate
communications for Sony's domestic television businesses, as well as publicity
for the studio's network, cable and syndicated programming and advertising
sales.
Askanas joined Columbia TriStar Television in 1994 as director of media
relations, and she was promoted to VP, then senior VP in
2000.
Robert Pietranton will continue to work with Askanas as VP of
media relations.
Pietranton will handle publicity for all of SPT's syndicated programs and work
with trade publications.
Jennifer Schmitz has also been promoted to VP of media relations,
focusing on network and cable properties.
Tamara Golihew joins the department as director of media relations, while
Christopher Albert has been promoted to the same title.
Golihew handles publicity for Judge Hatchett, Shipmates and
The Young and the Restless, while Albert handles Pyramid and
Ricki Lake.
Finally, Bridget Cooper joined the department as manager, working on cable
series such as FX's The Shield, as well as TV movies.
