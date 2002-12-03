Shifts at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Television's Paula Askanas will head a reorganized

media-relations division, reporting to executive vice president of marketing Robert

Oswaks.

Askanas' new responsibilities will include overseeing corporate

communications for Sony's domestic television businesses, as well as publicity

for the studio's network, cable and syndicated programming and advertising

sales.

Askanas joined Columbia TriStar Television in 1994 as director of media

relations, and she was promoted to VP, then senior VP in

2000.

Robert Pietranton will continue to work with Askanas as VP of

media relations.

Pietranton will handle publicity for all of SPT's syndicated programs and work

with trade publications.

Jennifer Schmitz has also been promoted to VP of media relations,

focusing on network and cable properties.

Tamara Golihew joins the department as director of media relations, while

Christopher Albert has been promoted to the same title.

Golihew handles publicity for Judge Hatchett, Shipmates and

The Young and the Restless, while Albert handles Pyramid and

Ricki Lake.

Finally, Bridget Cooper joined the department as manager, working on cable

series such as FX's The Shield, as well as TV movies.