Sherwood Names Three Senior Execs at ABC News

ABC News President Ben Sherwood is continuing to remake the

news division four months after he assumed the top job there, announcing the

addition of three executives to his leadership team on Tuesday.

Barbara Fedida is returning to ABC News as senior VP for

talent and business. She was most recently the top talent exec at CBS News,

before departing in February as new CBS News boss Jeff Fager shuffled the

ranks. Fedida previously worked at ABC News as a producer, in standards and

practices, and as a talent executive.

Susan Mercandetti will also rejoin ABC News as vice

president for business development and partnerships from Random House, where

she was an executive editor. She previously spent more than a decade at ABC News

as a producer for Good Morning America and Nightline.

Joe Ruffalo has been named senior vice president, ABC News

Digital, replacing Paul Slavin, who exited the company last Friday.

Ruffalo joins from AOL, where he was a vice president in charge of current

programming.

Fedida and Ruffalo start on Wednesday; Mercandetti joins on

May 2.