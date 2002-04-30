Sherman shifts NAB duties
Chuck Sherman, executive vice president of television at the National
Association of Broadcasters, is moving over to become full-time president of the
NAB Educational Foundation -- a move that has been planned ever since the NAB
started the foundation.
Sherman also takes on the assignment of special assistant to NAB president
Eddie Fritts, and he will help with long-range strategic planning for the industry
and the association.
"There's a reason Chuck Sherman is called `Mr. Television' at NAB," said
Fritts. "He knows the players, the issues and the business nuances in all 210 TV
markets. Chuck is a close and trusted friend, and I look forward to his wise
counsel as he transitions into his new role at NAB."
Sherman has been at the NAB since 1988, when he joined as head of the television
department.
He has been general manager of TV stations, including WHOI-TV in Peoria,
Ill., and WTRF-TV in Wheeling, W. Va.
He also has had a career in academia, serving as professor and associate
chairman of the Department of Communication Arts at the University of
Wisconsin-Madison, and professor and chairman of the Department of
Telecommunications at Indiana University.
The NAB said it expects to fill Sherman's position as head of the TV department
by June.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.