Sherman shifts NAB duties

Chuck Sherman, executive vice president of television at the National

Association of Broadcasters, is moving over to become full-time president of the

NAB Educational Foundation -- a move that has been planned ever since the NAB

started the foundation.

Sherman also takes on the assignment of special assistant to NAB president

Eddie Fritts, and he will help with long-range strategic planning for the industry

and the association.

"There's a reason Chuck Sherman is called `Mr. Television' at NAB," said

Fritts. "He knows the players, the issues and the business nuances in all 210 TV

markets. Chuck is a close and trusted friend, and I look forward to his wise

counsel as he transitions into his new role at NAB."

Sherman has been at the NAB since 1988, when he joined as head of the television

department.

He has been general manager of TV stations, including WHOI-TV in Peoria,

Ill., and WTRF-TV in Wheeling, W. Va.

He also has had a career in academia, serving as professor and associate

chairman of the Department of Communication Arts at the University of

Wisconsin-Madison, and professor and chairman of the Department of

Telecommunications at Indiana University.

The NAB said it expects to fill Sherman's position as head of the TV department

by June.