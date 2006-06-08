Sherman Leaving Robot To Join CW

Thom Sherman, president of J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, is leaving his role to take over as executive VP of drama development for The CW. In his new role, he will report to network entertainment president Dawn Ostroff and oversee all drama-programming development for the new network.

Sherman has been with Bad Robot since 2004, working on shows such as Lost and Alias.

He previously was the senior VP of drama development at ABC, where he was also involved in shows such as Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy.

He currently holds executive producer credits on ABC’s returning What About Brian and its upcoming drama Six Degrees.