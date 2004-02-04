Sherman Leaves ABC for Bad Robot

Thom Sherman, ABC's senior vice president of drama programming, has resigned his post to become president of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Television.

Abrams, executive producer of ABC’s spy thriller Alias, also has renewed his multiyear deal with Touchstone Television.

"Thom knows how to do everything I don’t, which his almost everything," Abrams said in a statement. "On top of which, he’s a thoughtful, funny guy."

Abrams has several pilot commitments for next season, including Lost for this fall and The Catch for midseason, both on ABC.

Bryan Burk, an associate producer on Alias who has worked with Abrams for years, will become executive VP of Bad Robot.