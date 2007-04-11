Sherman Joins Fuse as President

Eric Sherman has joined Fuse as the network’s new President.

In addition to bringing in Sherman, Fuse will now be under Cablevision’s Madison Square Garden banner, joining MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and MSG Media. Fuse had been part of the company’s Rainbow Media Holdings, which include AMC and IFC.

“I am thrilled to lead fuse at such an exciting time in its history, particularly as it becomes a part of such an incredible organization as Madison Square Garden,” said Mr. Sherman in a statement.

Sherman was senior VP and general manager of VH1 Classic when MTV Networks announced their layoffs in early February.