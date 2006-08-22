Sheridan Named Executive Producer

ABC News named Chris Sheridan Executive Producer of Weekend News Content. He will oversee editorial content and production of the network's weekend news broadcasts World News Saturday and World News Sunday, in addition to weekend content and production of its digital news platforms, including ABCNews.com and ABC News Now.

Since April 2005, Sheridan has been executive producer of ABC's overnight news broadcasts World News Now and World News this Morning and oversaw production of GMA's newscasts. He joined the network from NBC News where he was a Today show supervising producer and a senior producer for MSNBC's The News with Brian Williams.

Sheridan will report to ABC News SVP Paul Slavin and work closely with Michael Clemente, the Executive Producer of ABC News Digital programming.