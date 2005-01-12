Shelton Named Commerce Counsel

Johanna Mikes Shelton, media advisor to Federal Communications Commission member Jonathan Adelstein, was named Democratic counsel to the House Commerce Committee Wednesday.

She replaces Gregg Rothschild, who is leaving Capitol Hill to become a lobbyist for Verizon. She starts her new job Feb. 1.

Adelstein said he will miss Shelton's advice. "Her work on media issues has been outstanding, and I truly appreciate her commitment and dedication."

Before joining Adelstein's office, Shelton was communications and intellectual property advisor to Rep. Rick Boucher, D-Va.

Shelton has moved back and forth between Congress and the FCC.

Prior to joining Boucher, Mikes was a staffer in the FCC's former Common Carrier Bureau. Before her first stint at the commission, Mikes was an associate at Latham & Watkins in Washington, practicing communications law.

She also served as a law clerk for Judge Karen Nelson Moore of the federal appeals court in Cincinnati. She earned her law degree from Georgetown University.