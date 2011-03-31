Shell Shakes Up NBCU International Team

Three months after taking the helm as NBC Universal International chairman, Jeff Shell is shaking up the ranks in an effort to drive accelerated growth.

Shell, who became chairman of the international unit after Comcast closed its joint venture with NBC Universal in January, has added the title of president, International Television and promoted two executives to more senior positions. Former Comcast International Media Group executive Kevin MacLellan was named president, International Television, reporting to Shell. And former Universal International executive Belinda Menendez will assume the realigned role of president International TV Distribution & Universal Networks International. Both executives will relocate from Los Angeles to London. Menendez will report to MacLellan and Universal Pictures vice chairman and chief operating officer Rick Finkelstein. In addition, former UPI and UPIE financial executive Rowan Conn will become chief financial officer of NBC Universal International.

