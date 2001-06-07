Sheingold reprising role in CBS sales

Richard Sheingold has been named president, CBS spot sales, and executive vice president, sales, Viacom Television Stations.

Sheingold will oversee all sales activities of the 16 CBS and 19 UPN television stations owned by Viacom Inc. He actually resumes the post of president, CBS spot sales, which he previously held from May 1997 through June 2000.

Fred Reynolds, president of the CBS sales division, announced Sheingold's appointment Wednesday and also said that Greg Schaefer will return to the

post of vice president, station manager of WCBS-TV, Channel 2 in New York City.

Schaefer has been president, CBS spot sales, and EVP, Sales, for the CBS Television Stations since June 2000. Prior to that, he was Station Manager, WCBS-TV New York, a position he took in January 2000.

- Richard Tedesco