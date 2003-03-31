Shea upped at MTV
MTV Networks has upped John Shea to executive vice president of sponsorship
development and integrated marketing for MTVN Music Group.
Shea most recently was senior VP of strategic programming for
MTV: Music Television.
He'll now work on sponsor-related and marketing opportunities for MTV, MTV2,
VH1 and Country Music Television.
Shea will also spearhead partnerships with movie studios and channel
programmers to develop programming tied to theatrical releases.
And he'll serve as a liaison between programmers and ad sales.
Shea first joined MTV in 1988 as director of promotions.
