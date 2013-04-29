Shazam Taps Ex-Yahoo Exec as CEO

Shazam Entertainment has named former Yahoo exec Rich Riley

as its new CEO, as the U.K.-based music discovery and budding TV app vendor

looks to position itself "for next stage growth and IPO."

Riley, a 13-year vet of Yahoo, most recently served as its

executive vice president, Americas. He succeeds long-time Shazam CEO Andrew

Fisher, who was appointed chairman of the board in 2006, and will become

non-executive director of Shazam and remain on the board. Prior to joining

Yahoo and starting up Log-Me-On.com, Riley worked as a financial analyst at New

York-based firm Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

Those moves up top follow Shazam's recent hiring of BBC's

Daniel Danker as chief product officer.

"Shazam now has put into place an executive leadership team

that will accelerate the company's growth trajectory while continuing to deliver

innovation for Shazam's products and services as the company pursues new market

opportunities," the company said.

