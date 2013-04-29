Shazam Taps Ex-Yahoo Exec as CEO
Shazam Entertainment has named former Yahoo exec Rich Riley
as its new CEO, as the U.K.-based music discovery and budding TV app vendor
looks to position itself "for next stage growth and IPO."
Riley, a 13-year vet of Yahoo, most recently served as its
executive vice president, Americas. He succeeds long-time Shazam CEO Andrew
Fisher, who was appointed chairman of the board in 2006, and will become
non-executive director of Shazam and remain on the board. Prior to joining
Yahoo and starting up Log-Me-On.com, Riley worked as a financial analyst at New
York-based firm Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.
Those moves up top follow Shazam's recent hiring of BBC's
Daniel Danker as chief product officer.
"Shazam now has put into place an executive leadership team
that will accelerate the company's growth trajectory while continuing to deliver
innovation for Shazam's products and services as the company pursues new market
opportunities," the company said.
