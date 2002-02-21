Shaw named WGN-TV VP, GM

Bill Shaw, who has been vice president of sales for Tribune Television, has

been named VP and general manager of WGN-TV Superstation.

Shaw will be based in New York and will take over management of daily

operations, affiliate distribution and sales immediately.

'WGN Superstation is an important asset for Tribune Co.,' Tribune Cable

president Michael Eigner said. 'Bill is a seasoned professional whose leadership

and marketing skills are ideally suited to generate further growth for WGN

Superstation.'

Shaw came to Tribune in August from Fox Television Sales -- the Fox/Petry

Media Corp. joint venture that handled national sales for the Fox

owned-and-operated stations -- where he was president and CEO.

Shaw previously was president of Petry National Television.