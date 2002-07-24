Sharpton sues HBO
An outraged Rev. Al Sharpton filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Home Box
Office Wednesday in New York over the network's airing of a videotape showing
Sharpton discussing a cocaine deal with an undercover FBI agent.
Sharpton has said the tape, from 1983, gives a distorted view of events and
claimed that a second tape will exonerate him.
HBO Sports showed a segment from the first tape on its Real Sports
show Tuesday night. The pay network, though, said it hasn't seen any second
tape.
"We would welcome the chance to see it," HBO Sports spokesman Ray
Stalone said.
Stalone dismissed Sharpton's lawsuit as "so silly that it is unworthy of
comment."
HBO played the Sharpton tape as part of a Real Sports piece about
former Mafia member Michael Franzese and corruption in sports.
In the FBI tape, the agent poses a boxing promoter and South American drug
dealer. The agent was allegedly trying to arrange a meeting between Franzese and
boxing promoter Don King, to whom Sharpton had ties.
