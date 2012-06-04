When Sharon van Zwieten was hired as

senior executive producer of news at

Univision Deportes last August, she was given

eight months to launch Univision Deportes

Extra, a one-hour nightly Spanish-language

sports newscast. Both Univision Deportes,

Univision’s new 24/7 sports network, and Extra

premiered on April 7.

Getting that launch off to a successful start

meant overseeing everything from hiring anchors

Claudia Trejos, Alejandro Berry, Antoinette

Collins and Jorge Calvo to rebuilding

Univision Deportes’ studio from the ground up.

“The Univision Deportes brand is so uniquely

positioned to capture the Hispanic sports audience,”

says van Zwieten, who joined Univision

in Miami after spending five years as senior executive

producer of news for ESPN Star Sports in

Singapore. “Univision’s reach goes far and deep

for both the Spanish-language audience and for

English-speaking people who want our content

on TV, mobile, tablet or online. To have achieved

what we’ve achieved in such a short time with

such a high quality look and feel is thrilling.”

During her busy year, van Zwieten also revamped

Contacto Deportivo, TeleFutura’s sports

program. “Launching a network is an interesting

project because you have so many moving

parts and they require constant prioritization,”

says David Neal, senior VP and executive producer

for Univision Deportes. “Sharon is able

to filter through things and prioritize them

with remarkable clarity. She has unshakable

integrity as a leader, journalist and manager.”

Premiering and producing a sports program

in a language other than the one native to you

is daunting enough, but van Zwieten is not one

to shrink from a challenge. When her family

moved to Singapore in 2006, she could have

sought a job at CNBC, where she had worked

previously and where years of executive producing

at CNN would have made her a perfect fit,

but she instead chose to approach ESPN.

“I’m always up for a challenge and pushing

myself out of the comfort zone,” she says.

While at ESPN Star Sports, van Zwieten developed

and launched ESPNews, a 24-hour

pan-regional cable network; SportsCenterMalaysia;

and Score Tonight, a pan-Asian sports

show. All of that experience set her up perfectly

for her current position.

“Sports is the original breaking news,” she

says. “What’s interesting about sports that’s

different from news is that for some people,

news is background music, but most sports

fans consume their games with a laser focus.

You have to take sports just as seriously.”