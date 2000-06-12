Shaq attacks ABC

It took Shaquille O'Neal to take down Regis Philbin and ABC. With its NBA Playoff coverage, NBC overcame ABC's 22-week winning streak atop the ratings charts and won the week ended Sunday, June 4 in total viewers, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

NBC averaged 10.7 million viewers, a 4.7 rating/15 share in adults 18-49 and a 5.0/14 in adults 25-54-all network bests for the week. It was the fourth time in six weeks that NBC has claimed victory in the key adults 18-49 demo but the first time since February that ABC was knocked out of the top spot among total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research figures.

NBC's coverage June 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers attracted 19.1 million viewers and a 9.3/25 in adults 18-49. ABC finished in second place in adults 18-49 (3.7/11) and total viewers (10.5 million) and had five of the top 10 shows.

FOX and CBS tied for third in adults 18-49, averaging a 2.9/9. CBS' new reality series, Survivor, attracted 15.6 million viewers and a 6.1/20 in adults 18-49. CBS was third in total viewers with 9.8 million, and FOX was fourth with 6.5 million. UPN bested The WB in the battle of the newer networks, averaging a 1.4/4 in adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers. The WB recorded a .9/3 in adults 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers.