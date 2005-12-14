Shapiro Tapped as Six Flags CEO

On Wednesday, regional theme-park company Six Flags Inc. named former ESPN programming chief Mark Shapiro as president and CEO on the same day it took down its “For Sale” sign. With Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder taking over the company, incumbent Six Flags CEO Kieran Burke exits. Snyder had recently won the ouster of three board members.

As part of the move, Shapiro formally resigns as CEO of Snyder’s private investment firm, Red Zone LLC.

Also Wednesday, former Congressman Jack Kemp, producer Harvey Weinstein and brand-development consultant and former Initiative Media President Michael Kassan were added to Six Flags’ board of directors.

Six Flags had originally put itself up for sale over the summer, and it set this past Monday as a deadline for offers. The company says the deadline passed without any formal offers.