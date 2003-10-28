Shapiro Leaving ABC Family

Several weeks after ABC Cable Networks Group chief Anne Sweeney added ABC Family to her watch, the channel's president, Angela Shapiro, is now exiting The Walt Disney Co, insiders said.

Shapiro's departure does not come as a surprise, but many industry executives expected her to leave immediately when Sweeney was tapped to be her new boss. Shapiro had previously reported to former ABC chief Steve Bornstein and, when he left the company, directly to Disney president and chief operating officer Robert Iger.

Shapiro had several years left on her contract, which apparently stipulated a reporting line.