Shapiro To Leave ESPN

ESPN Executive Vice President of Programming and Production Mark Shapiro, who vaulted up the ranks in 12 years with the sports network, will leave Oct. 1 to become CEO of private investment firm Red Zone.

Red Zone was founded by Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, whose holdings include a minority interest in Six Flags Amusement Parks.

“Mark has made many significant contributions to ESPN’s growth during his 12-year tenure and we have benefited greatly from his talent and creativity,” said George Bodenheimer, president, ESPN, Inc. and ABC Sports, and co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, in a press release. “On a personal level, I will miss Mark’s day-to-day counsel and his undying commitment to ESPN. We wish him all the best.”



Shapiro’s accomplishments at ESPN include the growth of the ESPN Original Entertainment division, the umbrella under which the ESPN networks have moved into feature films and more original programming.