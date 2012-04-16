Shapiro to Join Participant Media

IFC and Sundance Channel president Evan Shapiro will head up original television development for Participant Media, the company announced Monday.

Shapiro will take over as president of Participant Television effective May 7 and will be responsible for the conception, development and production of original television programming for the original movie-tinged company, said Participant Media CEO Jim Berk, to who Shapiro will directly report.

Participant is known for developing such Oscar-nominated films as Good Night,and Good Luck, Food, Inc. and Contagion, and Oscar-winning films including Syriana, An Inconvenient Truth, The Cove and The Help.

"Expanding Participant's brand of storytelling into television is both a natural progression and integral part of our expansion strategy," said Berk in a statement. "Evan's tremendous impact in transforming the IFC and Sundance networks combined with his genuine interest in socially relevant media, make him the perfect choice."

Shapiro, who has been president of IFC TV and Sundance Channel since 2008, said, "Participant's double bottom line mission and model have always stood out on the media landscape -- personally and professionally, I am driven by similar goals. I'm beyond excited to work with Jim and the Participant team and bring their approach and mission to a new, powerful medium."

AMC Networks said in a statement: "Evan is a dedicated executive and leader and under his direction, IFC and Sundance Channel benefitted greatly from his business savvy, creativity and boundless enthusiasm and energy. We thank him for his enormous contributions and we wish him the best in this new endeavor."