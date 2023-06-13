Shannon Sharpe Departs FS1’s Sports Talk Show ‘Undisputed’

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe on Tuesday signed off from the long-running FS1 talk show Undisputed with co-host Skip Bayless, ending his seven-year run on the daily series.

Sharpe, who earlier this month reportedly reached a contract buyout agreement with Fox Sports, joined Bayless to create Skip and Shannon: Undisputed in 2016 after Bayless left ESPN’s First Take sports talk show with Stephen A. Smith.

Despite occasional on-air friction between the two hosts over the years, Sharpe complimented Bayless in his departing remarks. “The opportunity you gave me to become what I became ... I’m forever indebted to you and I'll never forget what you did for me,” he said. “You’ve helped me grow more than you’ll ever know.”

Fox Sports has not named a replacement for Sharpe on Undisputed. In a statement, the company said that Sharpe has been an “invaluable member of the show's success” along with Bayless since its launch. “We appreciate his dedication and are grateful for his contributions to Fox Sports,” Fox Sports said in the statement. “The Fox Sports family wishes Shannon the very best and we look forward to his next chapter.”