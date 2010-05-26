Shanks Named President of Fox Sports, Goren Named Vice Chair

Founding Fox Sports executive Ed Goren has been elevated to vice chairman, Fox Sports Media Group and senior DirecTV executive Eric Shanks has been named Fox Sports president, Fox Sports Media Group Chairman/CEO David Hill announced Wednesday (May 26). Shanks, 38, is believed to be the youngest president ever of a broadcast network sports division. Both Goren and Shanks' appointments begin June 1.

"Ed is one of the most respected, experienced sports television executives in the country and has played a key role in making Fox Sports the industry leader is is today," Hill said of Goren. He also offered high praise for Shanks. "I am incredible excited to welcome Eric back to Fox Sports at this extremely important time. Eric has spent the last decade and a half developing a domestic and international expertise in production, programming, interactive and enhanced TV services at Fox Sports, and more recently at DirecTV."

Goren will assist Hill in all aspects of Fox Sports Media Group's business and programming operations. He has worked side-by-side with Hill for more than 16 years. He will continue as a member of the Big Ten Network's board of directors. Goren, a 46-time Emmy winner has more than 40 years experience in programming and production. As an executive producer and president at Fox he has overseen the network's NFL, MLB, NASCAR, NHL and college football coverage as well as events like the Super Bowl, World Series, All-Star Games and the Bowl Championship Series.

Shanks succeeds Hill and Goren as Fox Sports third president. He joined Fox Sports in 1994 as a broadcast associate. He will now oversee programming, production, field and studio operations, marketing, promotion, communications and business and legal affairs for the sports network. Shanks joined DirecTV as a senior VP of advanced services and content in 2004. He has served as executive VP of DirecTV Entertainment since 2006.