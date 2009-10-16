Shane McMahon Leaving WWE

Shane McMahon, executive VP of global media for World Wrestling Entertainment, is resigning at the end of the year, the company said Friday.

Shane is the son of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and has worked at the family-owned business for most of his entire professional career, including playing an exaggerated version of himself on the company’s television programs.

"It has been an incredible experience to help build WWE into a global phenomenon,” McMahon said, in a statement announcing his departure. “However, having been associated with this organization for the majority of my life, I feel this is the opportune time in my career to pursue outside ventures."

"Even though I am personally saddened by Shane’s decision to leave the company, I am proud of the enormous contributions he has made,” said Vince McMahon. “He will unquestionably bring passion, commitment and extensive business experience to any endeavor he pursues."

Shane is the second member of the McMahon family to leave the company in recent months. Shane’s mother, Linda McMahon, stepped down as WWE CEO in September to make a bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Senator Chris Dodd (D-Conn.).