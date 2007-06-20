Shanas Named VP of Media Strategy of Disney-ABC Television

Disney-ABC Television group has named Gary Shanas VP of media strategy.

“Gary has a successful track record of building award-winning, strategic paid media plans with marketing ideas that build world of mouth with the target demographic and within the industry,” said Mr. McClintock. “In today’s world with limitless choices on how and where to consume entertainment content, we look forward to Gary’s contributions to insure our media plans resonate with consumers and drive viewing to new and returning hit series.”

In his role Shanas will oversee paid media plans and liaise with off-air media planning and buying agencies, leading their strategies and development plans for ABC, including Primetime, Late-Night, Daytime, News, ABC.com and ABC Family. He will also work to facilitate increased communication between the various marketing teams in the TV group.