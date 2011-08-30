Shaftesburyto Launch U.S. Division

Canadian

production house Shaftesbury announced Tuesday the launch of a new U.S. division to be based in

Los Angeles.

Tom Mazza and

Maggie Murphy will jointly oversee the division as co-heads, and will report to

Christina Jennings, chairman/CEO, Shaftesbury. Murphy and Mazza both come from

Cookie Jar Entertainment where Murphy served as SVP of development and Mazza

was the EVP/head of worldwide television. Both appointments are effective Sept.

1.

"Establishing a

local presence in the U.S. is the next important

step in the growth of our company," said Jennings. "Tom and Maggie are

exceptional executives who have extensive roots in the U.S. creative community and

strong relationships with American broadcasters that will allow us to expand

our opportunities in the market."

Mazza added:

"There is great opportunity for joint development in production between Canada and the United States, and we are thrilled to

be joining such a prolific and dynamic Canadian production company, building on

their incredibly successful business."

Shaftesbury's

recent programming includes The Listener for CTV and Fox International, Murdoch

Mysteries for Citytv, UKTV and ITV Studios Global Entertainment, and Good

Dog for HBO Canada.