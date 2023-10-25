‘Shaft’ Star Richard Roundtree Dies
Actor most recently starred in OWN’s ‘Cherish the Day’
Prolific actor Richard Roundtree, who played the iconic lead role in the hit 1970s Shaft films, died Tuesday at 81.
Roundtree, a New Rochelle, New York, native, passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Deadline. Roundtree starred in more than 75 films, but was best known for his role as detective John Shaft in the groundbreaking, Oscar-winning 1971 film. Roundtree would star in several other “blaxploitiation” films in the 1970s, including Shaft sequels Shaft’s Big Score! and Shaft in Africa.
Roundtree would reprise his role in the 2000 Shaft remake and its 2019 Shaft sequel. He also appeared in such films as City Heat (1984), Original Gangstas (1996), Se7en (1995) and Moving On (2022).
On television, Roundtree appeared in such shows as Roots, Murder, She Wrote, A Different World, Amen, Soul Food, Magnum, P.I. and Being Mary Jane. More recently, Roundtree starred in Netflix’s comedy series Family Reunion opposite Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry from 2019 to 2022. Last year, he starred in the second season of OWN’s Ava DuVernay-created drama Cherish the Day.
Celebrities took to social media to remember Roundtree, including his Shaft co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who commented that Roundtree was “the best to ever do it.”
A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson)
A photo posted by on
Working with Richard Roundtree was a dream. Getting to hang with him & our Being Mary Jane family was always a good ass time with the best stories & laughs. He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes & ppl would literally run over to come see him. He was simply… pic.twitter.com/1N8fHVDsA6October 25, 2023
When I was a teenager I use to dream about growing up to meet Richard Roundtree. I did and what a wonderful human being. pic.twitter.com/1ZiIdj4d0oOctober 25, 2023
I adored my relationship with Richard Roundtree. The conversations were always fascinating and illuminating. He had that big smile and he was always so gracious, elegant and smooth. I am so glad that God ordained for our paths to cross. RIP, noble Black man! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Susqzok3MvOctober 25, 2023
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid