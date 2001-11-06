Shafran named to FCC post

Washington lawyer Nina Shafran yesterday was named deputy chief of the FCC Mass Media Bureau's Audio Services Division.

Shafran arrives from Dow, Lohnes & Albertson where she specialized in broadcast transactions, station facilities applications, and media ownership rules. She also counseled broadcasters and lenders on financing and securities offerings.

She also has worked in the Washington offices of O'Melveny & Myers and Weil, Gotschal and Manges. Before practicing law, Shafran served at the Commerce Department and the International Trade Commission. - Bill McConnell