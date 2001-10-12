SGI bows compact VOD, streaming server

Putting its advanced 'NUMAFlex' modular-computing design into a smaller

package, Silicon Graphics Inc. has introduced a new server and storage system

for video-on-demand and streaming-media professionals.

For $24,000, the new 'Origin 300' server holds two or four 64-bit processors,

up to 4 gigabytes of memory and two disk drives in 3.5 inches of rack space. Its

predecessor, the 'Origin 3000,' takes up about twice that.

The 'TP900,' at $6,000, is a new addition to SGI's 'Total Performance'

product line of disk-based storage systems. It supports eight 73-GB SCSI (small

computer system interface) drives for up to 584 GB of storage, according to the

company. Data throughput is said to be in the 320-megabit-per-second

range.