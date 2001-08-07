Sex, Six stay on ratings roll

HBO's Sex and the City and Six Feet Under retained their ratings sizzle in the latest Nielsen overnight results.

Six Feet Under hit an 11.0 rating, 17 share on Sunday night, translating to 3.6 million HBO households. That approached its ratings peak of 11.4 in its inaugural season on the pay cable channel. Sex and the City scored a 12/18, representing approximately 4 million households. (Each rating point equals about 330,000 households.)

Sex hit its high ratings mark, a 13.8, in the second episode of its double-episode season premiere. - Richard Tedesco