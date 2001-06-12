Sex, Six score again for HBO

HBO hit strong numbers again for Sex and the City and Six Feet Under on Sunday night in the second weeks of their seasons.

Sex drew an 11.1 rating in HBO households, representing about 3.3 million households, down slightly from the 13.2 it scored in its double episode season debut. Six Feet Under, HBO's new black comedy about a family in the mortuary business, scored a 7.8 rating (2.3 million households), after hitting an 11.2 in its debut one week ago. Between those two series on Sunday night, Arliss scored an 8.0 in its season debut. - Richard Tedesco