Sex, Six hold ratings sizzle

HBO's Sex and the City and Six Feet Under kept pace with their hot Sunday night summer ratings pace this week.

Sex and the City scored an 11.1 rating, 17 share in national Nielsen numbers for HBO households, representing more than 3.7 million households. (Each rating point represents approximately 330,000 households.) That was a slight dip from the 12.2/19 Sex posted last week.

Black drama/comedy Six Feet Under hit a 10.8/16, representing about 3.6 million households. That was also slightly off from its inaugural season ratings peak at 11.3/17 the previous week.

- Richard Tedesco