Sex scores big

Sex and the City's much-hyped season premiere delivered big ratings for

Home Box Office Sunday night.

The debut episode, which launched Sex's sixth and final season, grabbed a

15.1 rating and 7.3 million viewers (in HBO's universe).

HBO said it has about 38 million HBO and Cinemax subscribers.

It was the fourth-highest-rated episode in series history.

This season's June 22 premiere was nearly dead-on with last summer's start,

when Sex scored a 15.2 rating with 7.9 million viewers.

Last season averaged a 14.4 rating with 7 million viewers.