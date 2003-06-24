Sex scores big
Sex and the City's much-hyped season premiere delivered big ratings for
Home Box Office Sunday night.
The debut episode, which launched Sex's sixth and final season, grabbed a
15.1 rating and 7.3 million viewers (in HBO's universe).
HBO said it has about 38 million HBO and Cinemax subscribers.
It was the fourth-highest-rated episode in series history.
This season's June 22 premiere was nearly dead-on with last summer's start,
when Sex scored a 15.2 rating with 7.9 million viewers.
Last season averaged a 14.4 rating with 7 million viewers.
