Sex Posts Stellar Ratings for HBO

Home Box Office's Sex and the City delivered record ratings for its summertime

curtain call Sunday night.

Sex grabbed a stellar 15.8 rating with 7.7 million viewers Sept. 14 for

the summer finale of its sixth and final season, good enough to rank as its

best-ever rating.

Sex returns in early 2004 with a miniseason to conclude the

series.

Also Sunday night, HBO introduced its two newest originals.

Dark drama Carnivale opened with a strong 10.6 rating and 5.3 million

viewers.

It was the most-watched premiere of any HBO original, edging out hit Six Feet Under by about 300,000 viewers.

About one-half of Carnivale viewers stayed around for the debut of

reality-fiction hybrid K Street, produced by actor George Clooney and

director Steven Steven Soderbergh.

The show -- about a fictional Washington, D.C., lobbying firm -- posted a 6.7 rating

and 3 million viewers.

HBO ratings are based on the pay service's universe, which the pay network said totals

about 38 million HBO and Cinemax subscribers.