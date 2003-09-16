Sex Posts Stellar Ratings for HBO
Home Box Office's Sex and the City delivered record ratings for its summertime
curtain call Sunday night.
Sex grabbed a stellar 15.8 rating with 7.7 million viewers Sept. 14 for
the summer finale of its sixth and final season, good enough to rank as its
best-ever rating.
Sex returns in early 2004 with a miniseason to conclude the
series.
Also Sunday night, HBO introduced its two newest originals.
Dark drama Carnivale opened with a strong 10.6 rating and 5.3 million
viewers.
It was the most-watched premiere of any HBO original, edging out hit Six Feet Under by about 300,000 viewers.
About one-half of Carnivale viewers stayed around for the debut of
reality-fiction hybrid K Street, produced by actor George Clooney and
director Steven Steven Soderbergh.
The show -- about a fictional Washington, D.C., lobbying firm -- posted a 6.7 rating
and 3 million viewers.
HBO ratings are based on the pay service's universe, which the pay network said totals
about 38 million HBO and Cinemax subscribers.
