Sex Good for TBS

Sex and the City made a very good first impression on basic cable.

The off-HBO show premiered June 15 in basic-cable syndication on TBS and nabbed stellar ratings.



TBS aired two half-hour episodes in the 10 p.m. hour and attracted 4.02 million viewers for the first episode, according to Nielsen.

The 10:30 episode collected 3.43 million viewers. No surprise, the show performed particularly well among women 18 to 34 years old and 18 to 49 years old. Turner says the 10 p.m. episode was the night's most-watched cable program.

If Sex and the City continues to post similar ratings, it will join marquee off-net shows like Law & Order on TNT and Law & Order: SVU on USA, which routinely attract big crowds.

Sex and the City is the centerpiece of the rebranding of TBS, or arguably first-branding of TBS, as a comedy channel.