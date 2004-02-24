Trending

Sex Finale Attracts Huge Audience

By

Home Box Office bid adieu to its hit Sex and the City Sunday night to the show’s biggest audience of the season.

The series finale attracted 10.6 million viewers with a 6.5 national household rating and a 10 share according to Nielsen Media Research. That was good enough for third place in competition among the big four networks, behind ABC’s Super Millionaire and NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent in total viewership, but ahead of CBS and Fox.

In the HBO-only universe, about 30 million subscribers, Sex collected a 22 household rating and a 28 share. Over the final eight episodes, Sex and the City averaged 6.1 million viewers.