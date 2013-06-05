Several Regional Sports Nets Showing Double-Digit MLB Ratings Increases

A little more than one-third into the Major Baseball League

season, several regional sports networks are showing solid ratings increases

compared to last season—and most are not in markets of first-place teams.

Nine teams are averaging double-digit rate increases when matching

a comparable number of games last season to this one. Topping the list is MASN,

which televises both Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals games.

Season-to-date, comparing the same number of games, the Orioles are averaging a

6.04 household rating this season, against a 4.36 last season, a rise of 39%,

according to Nielsen data. The Nationals are averaging a 2.84 rating compared

to a 2.06, up 38%.

Right behind MASN is Fox Sports Kansas City, which televises

Royals games and is averaging a 5.55 vs. a 4.04 last season, a 37% increase.

The Orioles have a 33-25 record, good

for second place in their division; the Nationals have a 29-29 record,

which has them in second place in their division; and the Royals are in fifth

and last place in their division with a 23-32 record.

Fox Sports West, which televises Los Angeles Angels games,

is averaging a 1.25, up 28% from the 0.98 it was averaging last season at this

time, even though the Angels' record is only 26-33.

The only first-place team showing ratings increases at this

point is the Atlanta Braves, whose games are shown on both Fox Sports South and

SportSouth networks. Fox Sports South ratings are a 4.34, up 23% from a 3.52,

while SportSouth ratings are up to a 3.99 from a 3.21, a 24% increase, all for

the Braves, whose record is 36-22.

Other first-place teams in markets such as Boston, Detroit,

St. Louis, Phoenix (televising the Arizona Diamondbacks) and Arlington (the

Texas Rangers) are either flat or down, while the New York Yankees ratings on

YES Network are down significantly. While the Yanks have had a solid season

with a 33-25 record and are battling for first place, they have been doing

so without injured stars such as Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, along with the

just-returned Curtis Granderson and Mark Teixeira. Part of the slow ratings

start for the Yankees has also been due to both the New York Knicks in the NBA

and the New York Rangers in the NHL making the playoffs. A substantial portion

of the local viewing was siphoned off on nights when those two teams were

playing. But with both of those teams now eliminated, the Yankees ratings

should begin to rise.

Root Sports Pittsburgh, which televises the Pirates' games,

is up 22% from a 4.73 to a 5.75, but that's likely due to the team's 35-24

record that has them in third place in their division but within striking

distance of first.

Sports Time Ohio, which televises the Cleveland Indians

games, is averaging a 5.22 rating, up 10% from a 4.74 for an Indians team that

is 30-28 and a contender in its division. Comcast Sports Net Bay Area, which

televises the 31-27 San Francisco Giants games, is averaging a 4.66, up 12%

from a 4.15.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports San Diego, which televises the 26-32

fourth-place San Diego Padres, is up 23% to a 2.44 from a 1.98.

Clearly, fans' local support is not necessarily affected by

a team's win-loss record.

In almost all the local markets, the RSN ratings

for televised Major League games are higher than those on the ESPN national

telecasts of games shown in the respective local markets. And the

primetime 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday ratings for the RSNs in the Major League

team markets in many instances have dwarfed the ratings for ESPN in those markets.

For example, the primetime nightly household rating for Root

Sports Pittsburgh is a 6.26 compared to ESPN's 0.63, a difference of 894%. NESN's

ratings in Boston are a 5.55, compared to a 0.61 for ESPN, a difference of

810%. Fox Sports Ohio averages a 3.69 vs. ESPN's 0.87, a difference of 324%.

Fox Sports Detroit is averaging a 4.24 in primetime, compared to ESPN's 1.16, a

difference of 264%. Fox Sports Midwest is averaging a 3.69, compared to ESPN's

1.07, a difference of 245%. The list goes on.

That's a primary reason why the RSNs in Cincinnati, Detroit

and St. Louis were almost sold out of ad inventory before the start of the

season.

While the RSNs use those ratings comparisons as part of

their sales process, the sales pitch is not one that takes negative shots at

ESPN, says Kyle Sherman, executive VP of Home Team Sports, a division of Fox

Sports Media Group, which not only sells national ad inventory for the Fox

RSNs, but also for some of the Comcast RSNs.

"We use those numbers to show the passion of the local fan,"

Sherman says. "The regional networks' ratings are higher than ESPN's in each

local market because of the more fanatical fan support for their local teams.

Fans tune in night after night locally to watch their hometown teams at a much

higher rate than fans watch a national game that might have two out-of-market

teams. When we sell to marketers, we sell our own strength rather than selling

negatively against ESPN. We position ourselves as an important component of

their sports media buy and we are a complement to whatever they do with ESPN."

Sherman says the April-June quarter is one of the best sales

quarters ever for the RSNs, and as previously reported by MBPT, 24 of the top

25 advertisers are back, along with a host of new advertisers that include Taco

Bell, T-Mobile, Chase, Procter & Gamble and Bridgestone-Firestone, among

others.

Sherman says the RSNs are also becoming more of an upfront

sales player, something that has been increasing over the past five years.

"Most of our upfront pitch involves trying to

get marketers to move some of their primetime entertainment dollars into

regional sports telecasts," Sherman says. "This year, we've had discussions

with some marketers but most of our serious negotiations usually begin after

the broadcast and cable marketplaces are done negotiating. Each year, we

are getting more and more ad dollars earlier from these upfront talks."