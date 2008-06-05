Setanta Joins FiOS Lineup

The international soccer and rugby channel Setanta Sports is joining the Verizon FiOS lineup of channels. Setanta will offer what it calls “24-hour armchair access to more than 1,000 live events” from around the world. “Joining Verizon FiOS TV is a natural next step for Setanta as we work to provide die-hard fans across the United States with the highest quality international sports content,” said Setanta CEO Roger Hall.

Setanta’s rugby and soccer programming, including the Barclays Premier League and UEFA Champions League, will cost $14.99 a month for FiOS viewers.

Verizon has announced it will add some 60 channels to its FiOS stable this summer, including over 25 high-def offerings, including HD versions of Lifetime, Animal Planet and Outdoor Channel. FiOS will also offer a wide range of multicultural channels, such as the Russian network RTR Planeta.

The telco’s video service is currently available in 13 states.