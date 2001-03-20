Seserman parts ways with AT&T

AT&T's top cable marketing executive, Doug Seserman, is exiting the company.

The move is, as they say, by mutual agreement. Seserman has been at the AT&T Broadband operations since 1996 when he joined Tele-Communciaitons Inc. from Quaker Oats, where he had worked in the company's Euorpean cereals unit. He has been in charge of laying plans for selling basic services and new products like digital cable and telephone, which AT&T executives have hailed as a success, with three million digital and 600,000 telephone customers signed up so far.

The company's financial picture, however, is less rosy, with AT&T Broadband posting 13-26% drops in cash flow over the past two years.

Neither an AT&T spokesman nor Seserman would detail the reasons for his departure. "It's just time for me to move on to the next chapter in my career," Seserman said, adding that he would like to run a company.

Seserman is in New Orleans this week where his is co-chairman of CTAM's digital and pay-per-view conference.

- John Higgins