Sesame Workshop's Bamberger dead at 48

Nina Elias Bamberger, 48, longtime children's-TV producer, died Nov. 20 of

ovarian cancer. She was living in Orlando, Fla.

Bamberger had been an executive with Sesame Workshop, where her credits

included executive producer of Dragon Tales; creator of Big Bag,

a joint production with Cartoon Network; and Emmy Award-winning (and wonderfully

named) prime time NBC special Sesame Street: Twenty and Still Counting.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew, and two daughters.

Contributions in her name can be made to: The Gynecologic Cancer Foundation,

401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611.