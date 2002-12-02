Sesame Workshop's Bamberger dead at 48
Nina Elias Bamberger, 48, longtime children's-TV producer, died Nov. 20 of
ovarian cancer. She was living in Orlando, Fla.
Bamberger had been an executive with Sesame Workshop, where her credits
included executive producer of Dragon Tales; creator of Big Bag,
a joint production with Cartoon Network; and Emmy Award-winning (and wonderfully
named) prime time NBC special Sesame Street: Twenty and Still Counting.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew, and two daughters.
Contributions in her name can be made to: The Gynecologic Cancer Foundation,
401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611.
