Sesame Workshop VP Dies

Joel Schneider, 61, who developed Sesame Street's first HIV-positive Muppet, Kami, for the South Africa incarnation, died of cancer Sept. 12 in Gloucester, Mass.

Most recently, Schneider, who had been with the Workshop for two decades, was vice president for education and research, focused on activity in China. But his work could be seen in international editions of educational children's programming, particularly math programs, and in his research into using the workshop's tools to build a healthier, safer world for children.

Schneider is survived by his wife, Claire Tomlinson, two children, two step-children and six grandchildren.

Sesame Workshop says it will establish the Joel Schneider International Research Fund for Global Health.

