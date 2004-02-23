Sesame Workshop Taps Cellular Vet Fleischman

Look for Big Bird on a really, really small screen near you.

New York-based Sesame Workshop has tapped a veteran of cellular and electronic-commerce start-ups to help it expand into cellular media and interactive TV, among other new platforms.

Jeffrey Fleischman, VP of business development at Outercurve Technologies, New York, has joined the Workshop as director of business operations, reporting to Paul Marcum, VP and GM, interactive media.

In addition to Sesame Street, the Workshop produces and distributes Dragon Tales and Sagwa, The Chinese Siamese Cat.