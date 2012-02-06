Sesame Workshop Promotes Truglio

Sesame Workshop has named Dr. Rosemarie Truglio senior VP, education and research. She is responsible for the curriculum on which the iconic kids TV show is based.

She also oversees content for Electric Company.

Truglio joined the Workshop 15 years ago as director of research for the program, which has included researching the effects of TV on kids' development. She has made frequent appearances on various news programs including Today, Good Morning America, The Early Show and CNN Headline News.