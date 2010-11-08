Sesame Workshop Names Two VPs

Sesame Workshop has named Laura Smith VP of formal learning and Palak Solanki VP of business planning and analysis.

Smith, who has been assistant commissioner with the New York State Department of Education, will leverage Sesame

Street assets to provide instructional materials to preschoolers in classrooms and learning centers.

Solanki, who has been director of digital sales strategy and business development at MTV, wll develop long-term strategies for acquisitions and investments.

The Workshop (www.sesameworkshop.org.) is the nonprofit that produces Sesame Street and Electric Company, among other shows.