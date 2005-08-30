Sesame Workshop Names General Counsel
Myang Kang-Huneke, VP, legal and business affairs, for Sesame Workshop, has been named VP and general counsel.
She will oversee the legal department for the nonprofit organization, whose educational kids shows include Sesame Street and Dragon Tales. Kang-Huneke has helped strike domestic and international product licensing deals for both shows, with the money used to finance production and educational outreach efforts.
Before joining the Workshop in 1998, Kang-Huneke was an attorney for the New Media and Cable Group at ABC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.