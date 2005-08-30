Sesame Workshop Names General Counsel

Myang Kang-Huneke, VP, legal and business affairs, for Sesame Workshop, has been named VP and general counsel.

She will oversee the legal department for the nonprofit organization, whose educational kids shows include Sesame Street and Dragon Tales. Kang-Huneke has helped strike domestic and international product licensing deals for both shows, with the money used to finance production and educational outreach efforts.

Before joining the Workshop in 1998, Kang-Huneke was an attorney for the New Media and Cable Group at ABC.

