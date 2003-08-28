Sesame Street meets Wall Street

Don’t look for a new gecko Muppet named Gordon, but a kids TV icon is

opening up shop at the intersections of Sesame and Wall Streets.

Sesame Workshop, producer of noncom staple Sesame Street, is teaming

with the philanthropic arm of financial services firm Merrill Lynch on a new

"financial literacy" print initiative for 3-5 years olds as part of Merrill

Lynch’s ongoing IPO, or Investing Pays Off, campaign.

Merrill Lynch’s campaign has been endorsed by the Secretary of the Treasury,

according to Sesame Workshop, and has also been hailed by California Lieutenant

Governor Cruz Bustamante for helping young people in underserved California

communities gain important financial skills.

The Sesame Street campaign kicks off in 10 cities Sept. 10.

The initiative will include a magazine, Talking Cents, distributed to parents and other

caregivers, and a Web site component on www.sesamestreet.org .

As part of the campaign, which has English and Spanish elements, Elmo and the

Sesame Street gang will encourage children to trade toys "to better understand

the value of things," as well as encourage simple counting games with coins and

setting up their own businesses (a lemonade stand, for instance).

The goal, says Sesame Workshop President Gary Knell, "is not to promote

Merrill Lynch, stocks, bonds or other means of investment strategies to three

years olds." Instead, he says, it is to help kids learn a life skill and to help

close a deficit the government has identified, which is, he says, that "we are

raising a generation of children who are financial illiterates and who are

getting into problems with credit and spending beyond their limits."

Merrill Lynch spokeswoman Selena Morris concurred. "The important thing is

that it gives kids a head start in forming good financial habits early on. It is

clear through surveys that kids don’t know enough about the financial markets,

and information about the stock markets and how to save is not necessarily

something that is taught in schools."

Knell says the print materials will carry the Merrill Lynch logo, as would

any other underwritten campaign.