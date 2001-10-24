Sesame signs duo for development
Sesame Workshop (Sesame Street, Dragon Tales) has signed Jim Jinkins and David Campbell (Doug, PB&J) to a two-year deal to develop at least six new children's programs.
Jinkins and Campbell, co-founders of kids production company Cartoon Pizza, will move their shop from Soho into the Lincoln Center offices of Workshop.
The duo's other TV credits include 101 Damatians for Disney and Allegra's Window for Nick Jr.
- John Eggerton
